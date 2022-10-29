Bennett Selby Investments LP Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $3,408,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VeriSign by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign Trading Up 9.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $17.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

