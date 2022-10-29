Bend DAO Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $64.70 million and approximately $424,560.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.70 or 0.31917929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012466 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

