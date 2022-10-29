Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 36,682 shares.The stock last traded at $30.31 and had previously closed at $27.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.
Belite Bio Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
