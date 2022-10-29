Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 36,682 shares.The stock last traded at $30.31 and had previously closed at $27.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.