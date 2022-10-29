Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Befesa in a report on Friday.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €35.00 ($35.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. Befesa has a 52-week low of €29.04 ($29.63) and a 52-week high of €73.60 ($75.10).

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.