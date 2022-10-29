Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,205. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

