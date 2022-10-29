Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 503 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

V stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

