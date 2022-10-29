Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BECN. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

