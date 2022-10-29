Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $454.86 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

