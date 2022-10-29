Barrington Research Cuts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $38.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $567.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

