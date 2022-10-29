Barrington Research Cuts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $38.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HSII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $567.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
