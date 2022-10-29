Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.85

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 85010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$58.40 million and a PE ratio of -24.12.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Barksdale Resources

About Barksdale Resources

In related news, Director Peter Mcrae sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,600.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

