Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.9 %

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 419,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,667. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 80.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

