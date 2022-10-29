Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 285.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 692,898 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 195,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BNNR stock remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.