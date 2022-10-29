Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Increased to €0.85 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale to €0.85 ($0.87) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.92.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

