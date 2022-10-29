Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the bank on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.59 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.