B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOSC remained flat at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.73%.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
