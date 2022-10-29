B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOSC remained flat at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

