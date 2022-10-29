Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $40.08 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

