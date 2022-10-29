Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.35 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion. Avnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.08. 852,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

