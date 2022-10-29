Aviva PLC Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

