Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avient in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avient Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

