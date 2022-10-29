Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.8 %

RNA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

