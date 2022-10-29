Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.70-$9.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 560,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,269. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.