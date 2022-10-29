Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.70-$9.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 560,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,269. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.