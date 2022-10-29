Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avangrid by 282.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $216,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

