Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.60 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.55 billion and approximately $430.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $18.60 or 0.00089669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,270,965 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.