Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.60 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.55 billion and approximately $430.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $18.60 or 0.00089669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065821 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014852 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025601 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007209 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000284 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,270,965 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
