Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$2.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

TSE ACB opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$522.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.87.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

