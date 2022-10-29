ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given New SEK 275 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

