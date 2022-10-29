Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.76-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.40.

AZPN stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

