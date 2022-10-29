ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $101.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

ASGN stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. ASGN has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

