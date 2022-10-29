Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $11.05 on Friday, hitting $188.58. 1,292,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,825. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

