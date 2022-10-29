Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

AJG stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 646,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 340.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 136,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 174.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 164,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

