Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the September 30th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $253,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRW stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,594. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

