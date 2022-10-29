Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $38.15 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

