Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 323,199 shares worth $23,354,145. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

