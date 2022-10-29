Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.96. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $10.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

