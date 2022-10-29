Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,868,000 after buying an additional 129,979 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,140,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.