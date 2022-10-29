Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $328,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 233.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,985. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

