Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AIT opened at $126.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

