Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock traded up $10.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 164,762,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,477,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,894,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,489,548,000 after buying an additional 45,660 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,807,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6,786.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,075,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 213,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

