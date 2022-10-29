Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.
Apple Trading Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Insider Activity at Apple
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
