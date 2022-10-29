Apollo Currency Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $962,096.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00089896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00065950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

