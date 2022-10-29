API3 (API3) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

API3 (API3) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. API3 has a market capitalization of $113.82 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00008791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

