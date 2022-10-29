Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

AM stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.