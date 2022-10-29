Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $18.45 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

