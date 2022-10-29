Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,200 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

