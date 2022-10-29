Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $161.36 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.