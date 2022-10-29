Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 6.11 $2.95 billion $7.23 33.56 Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.73 -$270.45 million ($0.20) -52.10

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.87% 66.25% 4.64% Clarivate 1.87% 5.47% 2.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 6 2 0 2.25 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $237.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.35%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Risk & Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

