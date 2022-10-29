Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Target Price at $52.40

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile



Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

