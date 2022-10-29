Ampleforth Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $54.94 million and approximately $429,723.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.36 or 0.31748535 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012400 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.