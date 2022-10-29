Ampleforth Governance Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00020044 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

