Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $63.16 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00019858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.58 or 0.31873628 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012449 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.