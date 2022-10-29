Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.95-$2.97 EPS.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $46,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,932,000 after buying an additional 363,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,287,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 541.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 192,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Amphenol by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 217,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

